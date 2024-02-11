Abu Dhabi: The bodies of the four martyrs of the UAE Armed Forces arrived at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning on board a military aircraft belonging to the Armed Forces, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The brave martyrs are Colonel Mohamed Al Mansouri, Warrant Officer 1 Mohamed Al Shamsi, Warrant Officer 1 Khalifa Al Balushi, and Corporal Suleiman Al Shehhi.
A military ceremony was held at the airport to receive the bodies of the martyrs in the presence of a number of senior leaders and officers of the Ministry of Defence, as well as the families and relatives of the martyrs.
Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) had announced the martyrdom of three members of the UAE Armed Forces, and an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force, along with the injury of two others, in a terrorist act in the Republic of Somalia, while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces as part of a bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia that falls within the military cooperation between the two countries. One of the two injured passed away upon arrival.
In a statement, the MoD extended its deepest condolences to their families, wishing for a full and swift recovery for those injured.