Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday to take part in the World Government Summit 2024, where India holds the distinguished position of guest of honour.
Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, he was warmly received by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
A ceremonial reception followed, marked by the playing of both the UAE and Indian national anthems, with an honour guard forming a dignified welcome for the Prime Minister.
Also present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, as well as many other Sheikhs and senior officials.