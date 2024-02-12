Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences on Monday over the martyrdom of Staff Colonel Mohamed Mubarak Al Mansouri, a member of the UAE Armed Forces, who tragically lost his life in a terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia along with several of his comrades while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohamed visited the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi to express his sympathies.
The President conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of Al Mansouri, praying to God Almighty to bestow endless compassion and blessings and grant his family patience and solace.
He also commended Al Mansouri’s service and dedication to his country and its people, thereby upholding the nation’s safety and stability.
During the visit to the condolence majlis, the President was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.
Paying tributes
Also on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs.
“May Allah’s Mercy be upon the martyrs of the UAE while performing their duties in maintaining security and stability wherever they are. Glory to the UAE for its commitment to performing its duties in consolidating peace and security in the region and the world for the good of humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a heartfelt message shared on his official X account.