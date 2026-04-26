Temperatures are forecast to reach between 31°C and 36°C along coastal and island areas
Abu Dhabi: Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected across the UAE on Sunday, with light to moderate winds and temperatures remaining warm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly at 10 to 25 km/h, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas, which could lead to blowing dust, particularly inland. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 31°C and 36°C along coastal and island areas, rising to between 38°C and 43°C inland. Mountain regions are expected to see highs ranging from 26°C to 32°C. Humidity levels will vary, reaching up to 85 per cent in coastal areas overnight and early morning.
Similar weather patterns are expected to continue into the week, with a gradual increase in temperatures. On Monday and Tuesday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with winds occasionally strengthening and causing dusty conditions in exposed areas. Winds are expected to reach up to 40 km/h, particularly on Tuesday.
By midweek, temperatures are likely to rise further, with Wednesday seeing another increase, while winds shift between southeasterly and northeasterly directions. Seas will remain slight to moderate overall, with occasional rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.
On Thursday, the weather is expected to remain stable, with fair to partly cloudy skies and light to moderate winds continuing. Overall, the forecast points to a warm and gradually intensifying week, with rising temperatures and occasional gusty winds shaping conditions across the country.