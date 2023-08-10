Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has honoured a Pakistani delivery man who removed street barriers from the road to prevent road accidents and safeguard the lives of others.
Waqas, a food delivery rider, halted his bike by the roadside to clear away concrete blocks obstructing the path. A video capturing the rider's actions while removing the blocks has rapidly gained widespread attention.
"We are human beings, and as Muslims, we have a responsibility to look out for one another," Waqas said.
"I am overjoyed to receive recognition and honor for my actions. When I removed the blocks, I was unaware of being filmed. The video's unexpected popularity took me by surprise," he further added.
“We have watched the video of Mr. Waqas Sarwar removing blocks from the roads, and as an act of gratitude," said Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, who received him in his office and honoured him.
"We’re proud of people like Mr. Sarwar; their acts of good will never be forgotten," he added.