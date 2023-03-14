Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, has honoured a policeman for taking the initiative of cleaning a road of oil spill and preventing traffic obstruction on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Dubai.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the swift response and devotion of 1st Corporal Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Mohammad from the General Department of Traffic in handling the situation without waiting for the arrival of cleaning teams, thus ensuring smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users.
Al Marri stressed that Abdul Rahman’s initiative reflects the readiness of Dubai Police employees towards maintaining the safety, security and happiness of the community.
Abdul Rahman said: “Once I received the operation dispatch call, I swiftly moved to the scene and started cleaning the oil spill to maintain traffic flow and ensure the safety of road users.”
He expressed his gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for this recognition, considering it a badge of honour that motivates him to keep up his efforts in maintaining safety and security.