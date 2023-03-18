Dubai: A French national has been honoured by Dubai Police after handing over Dh110,000 he had found to Al Qusais Police Station.
Colonel Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured Luc Ziyad Majdalani in recognition of his honesty.
Col Al Owais praised Majdalani, emphasising that the recognition is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to encourage the public to contribute positively to the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police General Command.
The honouring ceremony highlighted the importance of community engagement and cooperation in promoting national safety and security.
During the ceremony, Col Al Owais presented Mr Majdalani with a certificate of appreciation and the Dubai Police’s privilege card ‘Esaad’. He explained that the gesture reinforces the commitment of Dubai Police to activate the role of community partnership and to spread the spirit of cooperation and unity among citizens and residents alike.
Majdalani expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Police for the honour and recognition, reaffirming the importance of fostering a strong bond between the public and security services.