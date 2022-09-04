Dubai: The Dubai Police have honoured a UAE resident Mohammad Azad Mohammad Razaq for returning more than Dh45,000 cash he had found Al Qusais area.
Colonel Saeed Salem Al Madhani, Acting Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, praised Mohammad Razaq for his honesty and for handing over the cash to the nearest police station. Col. Al Madhani also awarded Mohammad Razaq a certificate of appreciation to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and the police.
Col. Al Madhani further reaffirmed the Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals. Mohammad Razaq thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and said the recognition by police gave him great pride and joy.