As the first batch of tourists landed at Dubai International Airport on July 7, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council visited the international travel hub for an inspection.
Sheikh Hamdan toured the airport to monitor its preparations to receive tourists. At the airport, he was updated on the precautionary measures and protocols in place to ensure the safety of passengers and secure public safety and health.
Taking to his Twitter account, Sheikh Hamdan, @HamdanMohammed, wrote: “Today I oversaw preparations at @DXB as Dubai began welcoming international tourists. I also observed the various precautionary measures in place to ensure the health and safety of all travelers and the community.”
The Dubai Crown Prince also shared a video with the tweet in which he is seen wearing a facemask and inspecting various parts of the airport.
In a consecutive post, he wrote: “For many years, @DXB has ranked first as the world’s busiest hub for international passenger traffic. With our teams’ outstanding efforts, we will retain this ranking. We strongly believe in our ability to reinforce Dubai’s outstanding position in global travel and tourism.”
Earlier today, on its social media accounts, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai posted videos of the first few families to enter Dubai International Airport, which also included UAE residents.