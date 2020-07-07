Dubai: The first batch of international tourists landed at Dubai International Airport on July 7, 2020, marking the first day of Dubai reopening to tourists.
Airports in Dubai were closed since March 26 as UAE authorities implemented strict preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.
On its social media accounts, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai posted videos of the first few families to enter Dubai International Airport, which also included UAE residents.
The videos, which were time-stamped from 12.16am to 12.20am, showed tourists and residents wearing the mandatory masks and gloves as they proceeded through immigration.
Immigration officials at Dubai airport also placed stickers with the message, "Warm welcome to your second home" on the passports of residents who were stranded due to coronavirus flight suspensions. The stickers will also be used for tourists who arrive after July 7.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management had earlier announced that tourists will be required to meet safety standards upon entry, which include:
- Tourists should ensure they have a valid health insurance in order to enter the country.
- Tourists will need to download the COVID-19 DXB app and register their details on it.
- Tourists will need to fill out the health declaration form before embarking.
- Tourists must do a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure. They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus upon arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.
- All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. They are also subject to additional tests if suspected to be COVID-19 positive.
- If they test positive to COVID-19, they will have to isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.
- International tourists possessing COVID-19 negative certification will be exempt from having to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.