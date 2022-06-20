STOCK SHOPPING DUBAI DSS
File picture of sales during a previous edition of DSS at Deira City Centre Image Credit: Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: From a 25-hour sale with up to 90 per cent discounts at major retail outlets and a mega prize of Dh1million, to raffles valued up to Dh25 million in prizes ranging from cars, cash, diamonds and scholarships, the latest edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will see the biggest celebration of summer sales in Dubai.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the annual festival will mark its return with an array of events, offers and experiences from July 1 to September 4, officials announced on Monday.

“This is a very special year as we are celebrating the 25th year of DSS,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). “Between us and our partners, we are giving away prizes in raffles that are valued from Dh20 million to Dh25 million throughout this special DSS season,” he told Gulf News.

Flash sale

The signature DSS 12-hour flash sale with up to 90 per cent discounts this year has been extended to 25 hours to celebrate the special anniversary, said Mohammed Feras, director, Retail Registration, DFRE.

DSS 2022 press con in Dubai
(L to R) Mohammed Feras, director, Retail Registration; Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO; Suhaila Ghubash, executive director, Festivals & Events; and Abdalla Al Ameeri, director, Raffles & Retail Promotions; from DFRE at the press conference to announce the details of the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises on Monday Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

The 25-hour sale in hotels will take place on the opening day of DSS on July 1 and the next day (July 2). However, the dates for the 25-hour surprise sale in retail outlets under Majid Al Futtain (MAF) Group will be announced later, 24 hours prior to the mega sale, officials said.

“We will be launching the summer season with special discounts from 25 to 75 per cent for 1,000 brands across 5,000 outlets,” he said.

