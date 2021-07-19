Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) offers a host of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy the long Eid Al Adha break. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is offering a host of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy the long Eid Al Adha break.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all stores, malls and venues taking part in this year’s Eid Al Adha festivities and DSS will follow social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Big Eid Eat

Taking place from July 20 to 24, diners eating out at more than 30 venues can take their pick from special brunches, menus, chef’s table events and cooking masterclasses. Customers who post their fun food moments on social media @DSSSocial using #BigEidEat, #MyDss and name the participating restaurant will have a chance to win one of four shopping vouchers worth DhD5,000.

Dine & Win Eid Al Adha Staycation

Until June 22, food lovers who spend Dh100 at participating restaurants will be entered into a prize draw for a getaway at the Park Hyatt Dubai, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Hilton Canopy, Al Seef Heritage Hotel or Hyatt Regency hotel. Restaurants and cafés taking part can be found in many malls including Al Ghurair Centre, BurJuman, Dubai Outlet Mall, Oasis Mall and Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

DSS Dine & Win

This promotion will end on September 4. Customers who spend Dh100 in selected restaurants will have a chance of winning Zomato membership and RAK Bank gift cards loaded with Dh200. The DSS Dine & Win promotion shares the same participating venues as Dine & Win Eid Al Adha Staycation.

Aventura Parks

Aventura Parks at Mushrif Park promises nature trails, tree surfing, rope climbing and ziplining during Eid and throughout DSS. Available daily from 5pm to 12am for Dh99, the special Aventura Summer Nights promotion gives visitors access to the park’s 24 ziplines, six circuits, 80 obstacles and more than 1,640 metres of games.

Dubai Festival City Mall

This mall will bring the great outdoors inside with its beach-themed activation for Eid and DSS featuring multiple activities, games, a playground and sandpit for children. Shoppers who spend Dh300 will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card loaded with Dh20,000, with draws held each week of DSS. Customers can also win instant prizes by taking part in a range of games at the ‘beach’ attraction by spending DhD300.

La Perle

The venue will welcome audiences during Eid Al Adha with displays of acrobatics and stunts. During the public holiday, and until the end of DSS on Sep. 4, children under 12 can enjoy free entry to the Al Habtoor City-based show when accompanied by a paying adult. UAE residents can enjoy a benefit from 20 per cent off the price of a ticket, while groups of four guests will receive 25 per cent off as part of a great friends and family deal.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Dubai’s largest indoor theme park will host entertainment, rides and live shows over Eid and across the summer season. Until 28 August, residents and visitors can enjoy performances of the Summer Beach Dance show, Caveman vs Dinosaurs and African Drummers. A wide variety of other entertainers will also feature at the venue.

City Centre Mirdif

Featuring a new basketball-themed Space Jam movie and classic Loony Tunes capers, the Space Jam Experience is on at City Centre Mirdif until July 26. The show, which is making its debut in the region, will feature games and activities plus meet and greets with Space Jam and Loony Tunes characters. There will also be an acrobatic basketball dunk show.

Meanwhile the mall’s annual Summer Sports Camp is running until August 26, hosts a wide range of games and activities daily from 10am to 10pm during Eid and DSS.

Ibn Battuta

Taking inspiration from traditional Arabic lanterns, or fanoos, Ibn Battuta Mall’s Eid Lantern Celebrations will be held daily from 1pm to 7pm until July 24, including photo booths, creative workshops and storytelling sessions.

Also there will be the Tom & Jerry Cheese Town Experience until July 30. Held in Dubai for the first time, the interactive event features games and activities, with the famous cat and mouse duo making special guest appearances to meet fans.

Mall of the Emirates

The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates will host the children’s play Ahlam and the Melodies Band until July 22. A story about orphans, the play is told through the eyes of a girl called Ahlam as she embarks on adventures to find a new home. Tickets are available from platinumlist.net and visitdubai.com.

Also at the mall, the CocoMelon show will be held from July 29 until August 7, appearing in the UAE for the first time ever. With more than 100 billion online views, CocoMelon’s mix of cartoons, nursery rhymes and children’s songs is popular with children and families.

Modesh and Dana Maze Wonderland

Held at Al Khawaneej Walk mall, children who enter the maze will have a series of puzzles to solve and obstacles to pass as well as other challenges as they hunt for the best route to find Modesh and Dana in the centre. Once there, victorious children can take a selfie with the duo. The Modesh and Dana Maze Wonderland will be held daily until August 18.

Modesh World

The family-themed pop-up experience will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and The Arena until August 28. The immersive theme park offers adventures in an environment inspired by Modesh and Dana’s home. Modesh World is open Sunday to Wednesday from 2pm to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 12am. The venue also features retail stores and food zones.

City Walk