Dubai: Dubai Police, while congratulating the UAE leaders and community for Eid Al Adha, on Monday said the force has completed all preparations for the festival.
On behalf of the Dubai Police General Command, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, offered the force’s greetings to all the UAE leaders as well as residents. In an official statement, Lt Gen Al Marri wished good health and well-being for the UAE leaders, for the further progress and prosperity of UAE residents, and for further glory for Arabs and Muslims.
Plan of action
“Dubai Police have completed all preparations and are ready for Eid Al Adha. We have also developed a plan of action for all general departments and police stations to intensify patrols of all kinds on the internal and external roads of the emirate, in order to provide all the comforts of citizens, residents and visitors,” Lt Gen Al Marri said. “We urge everyone to abide by laws and regulations especially the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19 to ensure everyone’s safety and security, and not to commit any violations that might disturb those happy days.”
Staying safe
The police commander-in-chief also said “a number of things which are avoidable lead to frustration of people’s happiness. These include driving recklessly on public roads, misfiring of firecrackers and cycling in undesignated areas”. He urged parents to always pay attention to children, especially when in public parks and never to leave them unsupervised.