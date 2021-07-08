Ranging from cardio to meditation, the new campaign nurtures both body and mind

Dubai Summer Surprises is back with a bang as shoppers across the city clamour for the incredible deals and giveaways this seasonal extravaganza always delivers.

The 24th edition of the festival is running until September 4 and is seeing the city come alive with dazzling lighting displays, musical concerts and fabulous entertainment as well as mind-blowing sales, competitions and prizes.

But there is something new happening this DSS. While the shopping and entertainment thrills are great for lifting everyone’s spirits, this year the event aims to help us take care of our physical and mental well-being too with its new Fitness Beyond campaign.

Conscious that 2020 was truly challenging, organisers behind DSS 2021 are delivering a wonderful array of activities to help people give some TLC to their body and soul.

Here are three enriching and energising events to watch out for.

Meditation under the stars at The View, The Palm

Find a higher state of consciousness at the newly opened The View, The Palm above Palm Jumeirah's Nakheel Mall, which in collaboration with Core Direction is hosting a truly immersive experience with a 45-minute breathwork and meditation session.

If you are new to breathwork, it’s the active form of consciously working your breath to bypass the mind and enter a different state of awareness. This is what most people seek when meditating, and breathwork takes you to that place very quickly.

Called Star & City Light Gazing Meditation, this unique event is happening on the stunning 360-degree observation deck located on the 52nd floor of the mall named The View – and will offer a blissed-out session out by the sea. Participants will collect their meditation cushion at the check-in desk and then find a socially distanced space with a choice of city skyline or breathtaking Palm view as offered on the deck. They will then take a seated position to embrace the night lights of our incredible city or lay down to view the stars as they enjoy the guided session. Heavenly!

Dates: July 23-24 from 8.30pm-9.30pm from Nakheel Malls The View, The Palm 52nd floor

Tickets: Dh149 per person, limited to 250 participants per event. Available at www.coredirection.com/dss-fitness-beyond

Entwine yourself in movement and music with yoga at Dubai Opera

Fitness devotees and novices alike are invited to an incredible sensory experience at the gorgeous Dubai Opera Garden where they can embrace movement and music together with an unusual yoga class.

Yogis will lead a 60-minute flow for attendees while soothing live background vocals and acoustic music is delivered by local musical legends.

As your yoga practice comes to an end, the music continues with additional musicians welcomed to the stage as picnic baskets packed with delicious treats are handed to yoga attendees ensuring a magical evening from start to finish under the stars.

Dates: July 16-17 fitness from 7pm-8pm, entertainment and picnic from 8pm-9pm

Tickets: Dh199 per person, limited to 200 participants per event. Available at https://www.coredirection.com/dss-fitness-beyond

Put yourself through your paces with Fitness First

Get your sweat on with a raft of blood-pumping events over four weekends with the experts at Fitness First. Taking place on Thursdays and Fridays at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Festival City, the aim is to get the community active during the summer season with fun and interactive activities the whole family can enjoy.

There is the Let There Be Light challenge where the objective is to get a logo lit up as soon as you can (individually or as a couple) using pedal power – the faster you pedal, the sooner the logo will light up. Whoever gets the best time wins a prize.

Then there is the Hang in There competition, which will take place throughout the day and test shoppers’ endurance to the max. Participants will need to hang from a bar using their brute strength as long as they can – whoever hangs tight the longest wins a cool prize. To join in the fun, shoppers need to show a receipt of minimum Dh50 from any shop or outlet in the mall from the same day. So, prepare like Popeye and start drinking that green juice now!

Dates: July 8-9 and July 15-16 at Mirdiff City Centre; July 22-23 and July 29-30 at Dubai Festival City Mall

Visit uae.fitnessfirstme.com for all details