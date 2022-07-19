Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested two Asian nationals for illegally growing 14 cannabis plants at their employer’s farm.
The authorities had initially received information that the pair was growing cannabis plants at the farm where they worked and that they planned to use them to produce and sell recreational marijuana. Police then raided the farm and arrested the individuals, while also confiscating the cannabis plants.
A video clip shared by Police shows the cannabis inconspicuously growing alongside other plants at the farm. Like many other recreational drugs, the use of marijuana is banned in the UAE, and its possession is a crime.
Supervise farm work
Brigadier General Taher Al Dhaheri, the Director of the anti-narcotics directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police criminal security sector, has advised farm owners to carefully supervise their workers. He recommended that owners oversee work at the farms, educate workers on the law of the land, and ensure that no illegal activities are carried out at the farm, including the possession of narcotics.
Report illegal activity
Al Dhaheri also urged farm owners to become familiar with plants that cannot be legally grown in the UAE, such as cannabis, and to report their presence. Residents can also report such matters to Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman service by calling the toll-free No 8002626.