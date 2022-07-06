Ajman: Ajman Criminal Court sentenced to death a 30-year-old Asian man after he was convicted of killing a company owner. The victim, who was of the same nationality as the killer, was stabbed multiple times, before his throat was slit.
When police reached the crime scene, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Video footage from the surveillance cameras was reviewed, which revealed gruesome details of the heinous crime. The victim tried to escape while he was being stabbed, but the accused followed him and stabbed him repeatedly, after which the victim collapsed and the killer escaped from the spot.
During interrogation by Public Prosecution, the accused admitted to the charge of premeditated murder. He said the victim had brought him over from his home country on a tourist visa to work with him. He later agreed to bring more workers from his home country, provided the victim would arrange residence visas for them. Accordingly, he brought nine people over to the UAE from his country.
However, the victim neither arranged for their residency permits nor did he pay them their salaries for four months. As a result, the accused started receiving calls from his home country and he was being harassed. He then informed the victim about the situation, but the victim kept avoiding him. Following such an ordeal, the accused said his patience ran out and he decided to kill the victim.