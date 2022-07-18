Ras Al Khaimah: A driver was recently arrested at the Al Darah border, the UAE’s northern crossing with Oman, while he was trying to smuggle in 29.3kg of hashish.
Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Customs officials posted at the border busted the smuggling attempt after they noticed the driver behaving suspiciously. Upon frisking the vehicle, the drugs were found concealed in the spare tyre of the vehicle and covered with a plastic bag, .
According to a RAK Customs official, the officers on duty noticed an abnormal density in the spare tyre kept in the boot of the car. When they asked the driver about the tyre and whether there was anything hidden in it, the driver was hesitant in his reply. Upon closely examining the tyre, narcotic substances were found concealed in 28 plastic bags, weighing 29.3kg. The driver was arrested and referred to Public Prosecution for further legal measures.
Mohammad Al Mehrazi, the Director-General of RAK Customs Department, praised the vigilance of the Customs officers and their professionalism that prevented the smuggling attempt. He directed the department to honour the inspectors who carried out the seizure.