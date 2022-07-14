Sharjah: Sharjah Police are investigating the death of a Nepalese expatriate worker who was working with a barrel that exploded on him suddenly, leading to his death.
The accident occurred on Tuesday night in the Al Sajja area of the emirate.
Police received a call about the incident and a patrol and National Ambulance personnel were dispatched immediately to the site. Rescue teams tried their best to rescue the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The 34-year-old worker’s face was severely damaged due to the impact of the explosion.
The body was moved to hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Police are awaiting the forensic report to determine the exact cause of the explosion.