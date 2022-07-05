Dubai: A man in Dubai has been arrested and produced in court after he performed Botox treatments at people’s homes without a medical licence.
The Dubai Health Authority tipped off the police about the man, who worked as an investor in a medical consultancy company and provided cosmetic treatments in Deira.
Haifa Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, Chief Assistant Prosecutor at Deira Prosecution, said that the Inspection Department of Dubai Health Authority tipped off the police about a person offering cosmetic treatments at people’s homes without a licence.
A police officer then presented herself as a client and contacted the defendant to apparently book an appointment for a cosmetic procedure to her face. When the defendant reached the apartment at the appointed time, he was caught red-handed.
Al Marzouqi said: “Public Prosecution’s investigations revealed that the accused came carrying a medium-sized handbag, containing medical tools used to fill a target area [of the skin] or remove fine lines on it, in addition to a number of medical ointments. Upon examining the client’s face, he provided her with some medical consultations and said that a ‘Botox needle’ would have to be applied in the forehead area. He said the charge for the procedure would be Dh4,700. He then began to anaesthetise the area in order to prepare the client for a Botox injection.” It was then that the defendant was arrested.
Al Marzouqi said the defendant was charged with two counts of misdemeanour: Firstly, he was practising medicine without a licence. Secondly, he also possessed medical equipment without a licence. He was punishable under Articles 1, 2, 3, 4 and 25/b (second para) of Federal Law No (5) of 2019.