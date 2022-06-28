Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has warned community members against circulating pictures and videos related to the murder of an Arab woman who was stabbed to death in the emirate last Friday.
Details of the case were announced a few days after the incident and police cautioned that legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty of irresponsible behaviour, without caring for the mental state of the family members of the victim.
Sharjah Police have warned against publishing or circulating any graphic material related to not just this specific murder case but any such incident for that matter that may expose members of the community to needless attention and uneasiness and trigger panic and fear in society. Police stressed the need to adhere to the law under all circumstances.