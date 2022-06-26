Ras Al Khaimah: Coinciding with the International Anti-Drug Day on June 26, which is being observed this year under the slogan ‘Drugs ... A Painful End’, the Drug Enforcement Administration in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), in cooperation with the Department of Media and Public Relations, has undertaken an awareness drive to fight the menace of drug addiction. This awareness drive is being undertaken through cinema screens in three languages — Arabic, English and Chinese.
The movement is part of the Ministry of Interior’s initiatives to spread awareness on dangers of drug abuse in society.
As part of this drive, those drug addicts who hand themselves over to the police or those who are reported to the police by their family members or friends are guaranteed exemption from legal accountability.
Aimed at youths and families
Lt Colonel Matar Ali Al Matar, Head of the Technical Support Department at the Anti-Narcotics Department of RAK Police, indicated that spreading awareness messages through cinema screens is aimed at drawing the attention of young people, family members and people from all other segments of society
First Lieutenant Ali Abdullah Ghabrun, Director of the Awareness and Aftercare Branch of RAK Police, added that the Drug Enforcement Administration, in cooperation with the Department of Media and Public Relations of RAK Police, is keen to utilise all available media channels and platforms and through display screens at various customer service centres, to spread and promote awareness on the dangers of drug addiction and substance abuse.