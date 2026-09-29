US–Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 29, 2026)

Negotiations back on the table, but no deal yet: Hormuz remains tense
As of Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2026), the US-Iran conflict remains unresolved, with military threats, restrictions on shipping and aviation disruptions continuing alongside diplomatic efforts.
President Donald Trump said that US officials held talks with Iranian counterparts through mediators, signaling a possible return to formal negotiations after he rejected Iran’s seven‑day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
US talks with Iran are "indirect" — meaning mediators, including Qatar, are involved — as Washington and Tehran weigh further diplomacy amid the war.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said: “We’re going to win. As far as I’m concerned, it’s going to be one way or the other. It’s going to go pretty quickly.”
The shuttle talks are aimed at finding a common ground.
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Trump's remarks came as Qatari mediators held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York and with US envoys.
Proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address nuclear concerns were tackled, according to reports.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported late on Monday that residents on Qeshm Island heard an explosion-like sound coming from the direction of the sea, with no apparent impact on the island.
State TV later cited local sources as saying no strikes or explosions had occurred on Qeshm, describing the "noise" as similar to previous nights and likely "warning shots" at vessels violating waterway rules.
There's no independent confirmation of the sound’s cause.
Monitoring of security situation: For UAE residents, the immediate priorities are monitoring official security announcements, checking flight schedules and staying informed about developments affecting the Arabian Gulf.
Flights are mostly running, but disruptions continue
UAE airports are open and major carriers such as Emirates and Etihad are operating most services, but passengers still face delays and some cancellations on regional routes; travelers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time.
Iranian airline flights to the UAE remain suspended
The UAE has barred Iranian carriers from flying to and from the country since Sept. 24, with no announced end date; residents traveling to or via Iran should confirm rebooking options and alternative routings with their airlines. Countries that announced similar moves include Azerbaijan, Oman, Turkey, Iraq and Georgia.
Maritime traffic improving — but not normal
US officials say oil flows through Hormuz have picked up, with some days seeing more than 20 million barrels pass, yet commercial shipping still faces restrictions, inspections and rerouting around Iranian ports under the US naval blockade.
Security alerts remain in place
US and other embassies in the region continue to urge heightened vigilance, though no specific new threat to the UAE has been announced.
The diplomatic track is ongoing alongside the military and economic pressure on Iran (via sanctions and the US naval blockade) and the wider world (via elevated oil prices), according to both US and Iran sources.
Overtures by Iran President Massoud Pezeshkian in New York on the nuclear issued has triggered intense attacks from Iranian hardliners. Pezeshkian signalled nuclear flexibility and backed negotiations with Washington in a US media interview.
Axios also reported that President Donald Trump indicated willingness to offer Iran sanctions relief and access to frozen funds in return for concrete progress on its nuclear programme.
Trump denied this on Monday, and accused Axios of peddling “fake news”.
Emerging details of negotiations with the US could soon test the president’s careful balancing act
On Monday, an unnamed Iranian official denied reports that Tehran had shown flexibility on its nuclear position. The official said no discussions were underway on the issue, state-run Press TV reported on its Telegram channel.
Trump latest denied the sanctions relief and funds access offer to Iran, adding that Iran could use a nuclear weapon against the US if allowed to acquire one, insisting Tehran “will never” be permitted to obtain a bomb.
Trump later denied reports that he had offered sanctions relief or frozen‑funds access, insisting Iran “will never” be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and warning that further strikes remain possible if Tehran does not comply.
Fuel prices remain elevated
Oil and fuel prices remain elevated. Brent crude is trading at around $107 a barrel and WTI near $94, while Abu Dhabi’s Murban has surged past $116, keeping upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices at UAE pumps and on shipping costs.