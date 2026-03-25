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US Vice President welcomes Sultan Al Jaber to White House

Dr Al Jaber highlighted the strength of the UAE-US bilateral relationship.

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US Vice President welcomes Sultan Al Jaber to White House

JD Vance, Vice President of America, today welcomed Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, to the White House in Washington DC.

Dr Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership and highlighted the strength of the UAE-US bilateral relationship.

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Dr Al Jaber said: “It was good to re-connect with Vice President Vance at this critical moment. We discussed the fact that energy security equals global security, and that restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the only durable solution to stabilizing global markets. We also underscored the strength of UAE–US relations across key sectors, including security, trade, investment, technology, energy, healthcare, and education.”

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US-Israel-Iran war

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