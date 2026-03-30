Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels, follow safety guidelines
Dubai: As the US–Israel war with Iran enters Day 31, developments across the region continue to impact security, travel, markets and daily life in the UAE. From air defence responses and diplomatic engagements to flight schedules and education updates, here’s a detailed round-up of what residents need to know today.
The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that Royal Air Force units intercepted and destroyed seven Iranian one-way attack drones in a single night operation. The drones were taken down using ground-based counter-drone systems as part of ongoing defensive missions in the Middle East.
The UAE Ministry of Defence said air defence systems were activated in response to an incoming aerial threats, prompting precautionary alerts across the country. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors or in safe locations and to follow official updates as the situation was managed. Officials later reassured the public that defence systems are operating effectively to neutralise threats and maintain national safety amid continued regional escalation.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a virtual meeting with Joni Ernst, where both sides discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East and its implications for regional and global security. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE–US strategic ties across key sectors, emphasising cooperation that supports stability and mutual interests during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
Gold prices in Dubai have undergone a significant correction in March after hitting record highs earlier in the month. The price of 24-karat gold dropped from above Dh640 per gram to the Dh520–Dh550 range, while 22-karat gold also declined notably. The shift has attracted renewed interest from buyers, with analysts suggesting the correction reflects broader global market adjustments linked to geopolitical tensions and fluctuating demand.
More than 10,000 CBSE Class 12 students in the UAE are navigating a new assessment system after exams were cancelled in several Middle Eastern countries due to the conflict. The revised approach relies on internal evaluations, including periodic tests and pre-board exams, to determine final grades. While some students have expressed relief, others remain concerned about whether the system will accurately reflect their academic performance.
Air India and Air India Express announced plans to operate a total of 20 flights across the GCC on March 30, including 10 additional services to and from the UAE. These include both scheduled and non-scheduled flights, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals. The move is aimed at easing travel disruptions and assisting passengers affected by ongoing airspace constraints and regional instability.
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure across the region, including schools, hospitals and energy facilities. He described such attacks as a serious violation of international law and stressed that they cannot be justified under any circumstances, particularly given their impact on civilian lives and essential services.
Anwar Gargash said any political resolution to the conflict must include clear guarantees from Iran to prevent future attacks on Gulf countries. He also emphasised the need for accountability and compensation for damage caused to civilian infrastructure, adding that long-term regional stability depends on firm commitments to non-aggression.
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris highlighted the UAE’s resilience and stability despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. He pointed to the country’s strong economic fundamentals, leadership and infrastructure as key factors maintaining investor confidence, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and growth even during periods of uncertainty.
US President Donald Trump has said he is considering seizing Iran’s Kharg Island amid rising oil prices, while Iran has warned it may expand retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli targets. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign minister announced that the country is preparing to host peace talks “in the coming days.” In Kuwait, an Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and desalination plant. Follow our live blog for updates.