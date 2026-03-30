Egyptian tycoon backs UAE’s vision as a hub for innovation and prosperity
In a world often clouded by geopolitical uncertainties, stories of forward-thinking leaders who see opportunity amid challenges shine like beacons of hope.
One such inspiring moment comes from Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, a towering figure in global business, who recently highlighted the remarkable resilience of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
His words not only reflect deep business acumen but also celebrate the enduring stability and attractiveness of the UAE as a hub for investment and growth.
Naguib Sawiris’s story is one of classic entrepreneurial spirit blended with bold vision — a true testament to what dedication, innovation, and smart risk-taking can achieve.
Born into a prominent Egyptian business family, Sawiris built upon a legacy while carving out his own extraordinary path.
Today, with an estimated net worth between $9 billion and $12 billion, he stands as one of the Middle East’s most influential investors.
His diversified empire spans key sectors that drive modern economies:
Telecommunications: Sawiris played a pivotal role in expanding mobile connectivity across emerging markets, connecting people and fostering economic opportunities.
Gold Mining: Through La Mancha Resources, he holds significant stakes in major global mining operations, contributing to resource development worldwide.
Real Estate: His company ORA Developers has spearheaded ambitious large-scale projects in Egypt, Europe, and the Middle East—including exciting developments in the UAE itself.
What makes Sawiris’s journey particularly uplifting is his ability to navigate complex regional dynamics with optimism and strategic insight.
He doesn’t just invest capital — he invests confidence in places and people poised for progress.
In his recent comments, Sawiris pointed to the UAE’s steadfast resilience even as ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to reshape parts of the region and the world.
The UAE has long been celebrated for its forward-looking leadership, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to economic diversification.
From visionary cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi to initiatives in technology, sustainability, and tourism, the country continues to thrive by turning challenges into catalysts for growth.
Sawiris’s endorsement carries special weight, while his perspective is refreshing and empowering.
Far from being deterred, he emphasised how the UAE has maintained its position as a stable, attractive destination for capital and innovation.
As someone with deep roots in the region and extensive international experience, his words reinforce a broader investor sentiment: the UAE remains a reliable partner for those seeking long-term success.
His own investments in the emirates, through ORA Developers, demonstrate this belief in action — creating jobs, beautiful spaces, and shared prosperity.
Moments like this remind us of the power of cross-border collaboration and mutual respect in business. Sawiris’s outlook embodies optimism: even in uncertain times, strategic vision and strong foundations allow nations and individuals to flourish.
For aspiring entrepreneurs and investors, his story offers valuable lessons:
Diversify with purpose
Build across borders while staying rooted in values
See stability where others might see only risk
The UAE’s continued appeal, as highlighted by business leaders like Sawiris, paints an exciting picture of a region moving confidently toward a brighter, more connected future.
It’s a narrative of resilience, innovation, and shared success — one that inspires confidence not just in economies, but in human potential itself.
As global flows of investment evolve, voices like Naguib Sawiris’s help illuminate the paths worth following.
It's a story of visionaries who choose to build, uplift, and believe in what’s possible.