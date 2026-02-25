UAE: Nation-building is vision, not experimentation

During one of my overseas visits, someone asked me: “How did the UAE succeed in creating a successful model amid a region weighed down by crises?” In my response, I pointed to the foundations upon which the UAE was established and how it skillfully combined nation-building with human development. From the outset, it sought to instill value-based and humanitarian principles that would provide the project with a deep identity dimension, ensuring it would not be swept away by the winds of change. It was as if the country foresaw the powerful tide of globalisation that would carry away any roots not firmly anchored in their foundations or not nurtured within a societal environment capable of protecting them from the consequences of both excessive Westernisation and rigid traditionalism that inevitably accompany openness to knowledge and engagement with the wider world.