UAE: Nation-building is vision, not experimentation

The UAE model shows development succeeds through strategy, identity and foresight
Many nations have embarked on the journey of state and society building, yet only a few have successfully charted a path forward and articulated the strategic vision necessary to realise the philosophy of development and growth. It is, therefore, unsurprising that scholarly debate on state-building experiences remains among the richest and most extensive discussions within strategic studies. This is not only because the subject is vital, but also because the path of nation-building requires many years and vast human and material resources, making trial-and-error approaches extremely costly, not to mention the consequences of failure or even missteps that may arise from the absence of any essential pillar of successful state construction.
During one of my overseas visits, someone asked me: “How did the UAE succeed in creating a successful model amid a region weighed down by crises?” In my response, I pointed to the foundations upon which the UAE was established and how it skillfully combined nation-building with human development. From the outset, it sought to instill value-based and humanitarian principles that would provide the project with a deep identity dimension, ensuring it would not be swept away by the winds of change. It was as if the country foresaw the powerful tide of globalisation that would carry away any roots not firmly anchored in their foundations or not nurtured within a societal environment capable of protecting them from the consequences of both excessive Westernisation and rigid traditionalism that inevitably accompany openness to knowledge and engagement with the wider world.
Building nations requires a strong foundation for developmental and structural institutions, as well as for people, national identity, and the regulatory frameworks that govern the state — what is often described as the “social contract.” Above all, it requires a philosophical vision capable of addressing the questions of the present and the future without neglecting the past and the lessons it offers. Successful state-building experiences are rooted in a unifying idea or vision from which strategies for success and subsequent implementation plans emerge. The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, embodied this calibre of nation builder, as he laid the foundations of a distinctive school of leadership. Building on those foundations, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has carried forward a governance approach that ensures the continued ascent of a model that began in the heart of the desert and reached Mars, with its political, diplomatic, economic, developmental, investment, scientific, and knowledge achievements resonating across the world.
Random thinking, poorly conceived plans, or ideas detached from reality — born of illusion or wishful imagination — cannot add value to state-building efforts. Nations are built and elevated on firm foundations: reliable data, coherent identity systems, and an integrated cultural, economic, and social framework that creates an enabling environment for success and allows a country to rise toward distinction and excellence among the experiences of nations and peoples.
The dilemma of “experimentation” in state-building and development is that its consequences can be severe and may last for generations. Unlike laboratory experiments, where material losses and even human costs may be tolerated in pursuit of a noble objective, the matter here concerns the present and future of entire societies, with all the associated economic costs and political, social, and cultural calculations that such outcomes entail.
In recent decades, the concept of a strong state has come to extend beyond military strength and arsenals, important as they remain. Global health and economic crises have underscored the value of resilient development, national cohesion, and societal immunity, as well as the accumulation of strength in other domains. As influence has increasingly shifted from battlefields to the arenas of economics, science, and the broader pillars of soft power, the meaning of strength has expanded to encompass far more than military capability alone.
In this context, history and contemporary reality show that many states have failed despite possessing substantial structural resources, simply because they lacked the vision and foresight required for successful development. At a time when global development is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, there are, by contrast, compelling examples of successful economic transformation. China stands out as a remarkable case: it transitioned with notable fluidity from being the “world’s factory,” reliant on a vast traditional industrial base, to becoming a global scientific and technological powerhouse with a knowledge-based economy. Its research and development spending exceeded $500 billion in 2024, an annual increase of 8.3 percent, and rose further to approximately $550 billion in 2025, representing about 2.68 percent of GDP. China now ranks second globally in total research and development expenditure after the United States, spending 3.5 times more than Japan, which ranks third, and 3.7 times more than Germany, which ranks fourth, surpassing levels seen in advanced economies such as India, Singapore, and South Korea. These indicators underscore China’s determination to sustain progress, competitiveness, and ambition as a global scientific power.
There are also highly successful international experiences in fields such as scientific research and development, which is arguably the most fiercely competitive arena in the race toward the future. India offers a notable example, particularly in mathematics and physics research, which has helped drive the growth of its IT sector. In 2023, IT revenues rose by 8.4 percent to reach $245 billion, including $194 billion in exports, with industry reports projecting a target of $500 billion by 2030.
In sum, nation-building and the creation of a successful model, whether in the economy, politics, technology, education, or scientific research, are neither ceremonial displays nor media spectacles. They are the product of meticulous strategic planning, the careful study of inspiring success stories, and a commitment to a coherent vision rather than scattered ideas that fail to form a complete picture. They require patient, wise action within transparent institutional and legislative frameworks. Political will and media noise alone cannot substitute for these essential foundations. In the UAE, the pillars that sustain continued success and model-building include integrated commitments to environmental sustainability, a systematic transition toward a knowledge-based economy, scientific research, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. These pillars confirm that the UAE’s success did not emerge by chance; it stemmed from visionary leadership capable of anticipating the future and managing national resources with wisdom and foresight, supported by national institutions that have accumulated expertise and mobilised capabilities since the early years of the country.
Evidence of this success is abundant. One notable indicator is the reduction of the oil sector’s contribution to GDP to less than 20 percent. In my view, this is one of the clearest signs of strategic effectiveness. The UAE is no longer defined primarily as an oil state, as the world has long described Gulf countries in general. Instead, for many years, it has stood as an exceptional development model and has evolved into a dynamic competitive hub in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, information technology, and other non-oil sectors. Reinforcing this progress is the presence of a charismatic leadership that enjoys the trust and appreciation of its people and possesses deeply rooted qualities that enable it to sustain nation-building, generate further achievements, and guide the UAE’s accelerating development trajectory.
Dr Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali is CEO and Founder of TRENDS Research & Advisory