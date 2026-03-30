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Abdullah bin Zayed condemns targeting of civilian infrastructure, civilian facilities in region

Targeting energy and transport hubs risks global economy, UAE minister says

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of, and threats to target, civilian infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region, including schools, universities, hospitals, desalination plants, energy facilities, transportation hubs, and residential areas.

Such actions constitute a flagrant and grave violation of the established principles and provisions of international law, and cannot, under any circumstances, be accepted or justified.

These attacks have resulted in the loss of civilian lives and injuries, while terrorising millions across the region.

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Sheikh Abdullah noted that turning energy installations, ports, airports, and international maritime passages into military targets does not threaten states alone, but poses severe risks to the stability of the global economy and critical supply chains, and undermines regional and international security alike.

Not a theatre of war

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that civilian infrastructure is not a theatre of war, and that its targeting constitutes a dangerous escalation and a red line that will not be tolerated under any circumstance.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the urgent and immediate cessation of these hostilities and to ensure, without exception, the protection of civilian lives and civilian infrastructure, warning of the grave consequences of these violations.

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