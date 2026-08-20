UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme returns 2,400 falcons to the wild

Programme has released Saker and Peregrine falcons since 1995
The UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme has returned more than 2,400 falcons to the wild since its launch in 1995, supporting efforts to protect birds of prey while preserving the country’s falconry heritage.
The programme, established under the environmental vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, releases Saker and Peregrine falcons into their natural habitats across Central Asia and along migration routes towards Siberia.
The initiative reflects the UAE’s efforts to combine traditional falconry with wildlife protection and more sustainable hunting practices.
The UAE’s conservation work also includes captive-breeding programmes and encouraging falconers to use captive-bred birds, helping reduce pressure on wild populations.
These efforts have expanded through the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, established by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In Mongolia, an artificial-nest project supported by the fund produces between 2,000 and 3,000 falcons annually.
Other projects have helped protect around 18,000 birds of prey each year, including about 4,000 Saker falcons, by reducing the risk of electrocution from electricity transmission lines.
This year, the programme continued its work in Kazakhstan for the 18th consecutive year, releasing 49 Saker and Peregrine falcons across plains and highlands.
The locations were selected within natural Saker falcon habitats and along seasonal migration routes used by Peregrine falcons travelling towards Siberia.
Twenty of the released falcons were fitted with satellite tracking devices to collect scientific information on survival rates, migration routes and distribution patterns.
All released falcons were also fitted with electronic identification chips and identification rings to support long-term monitoring.
Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, said the programme shows how heritage can be preserved while adapting to environmental needs.
“The programme embodies a civilisational message affirming that preserving heritage is not limited to celebrating it, but also involves developing it in harmony with environmental and ethical values,” he said.
The UAE has also established the Mohamed bin Zayed School for Falconry and Desert Skills to teach younger generations about falconry while promoting respect for wildlife and the environment.
Meanwhile, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation produces close to 100,000 Houbara birds annually, supporting release programmes and sustainable hunting practices.
Together, these initiatives aim to ensure falconry remains part of Emirati heritage while protecting the wildlife and natural habitats on which the tradition depends.