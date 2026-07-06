UAE traffic updates: Sharjah–Dubai commute slows amid minor accidents and road diversions

Roadworks, diversions and minor crashes fuel delays across both emirates
Motorists in Dubai and Sharjah are facing slow-moving traffic on Monday morning, with peak-hour delays building across key commuter routes amid ongoing roadworks, diversions and partial closures across both emirates.
According to live Google Maps traffic data, congestion is particularly heavy on routes connecting Sharjah to Dubai, with minor accidents in Sharjah further adding to delays and slowing movement on key arterial roads.
According to live traffic maps, heavy congestion is reported along major entry routes into Dubai from Sharjah, with slow-moving traffic stretching across key commuter corridors during the morning rush.
Motorists travelling between the two emirates are experiencing longer-than-usual travel times.
In Dubai, heavy traffic is reported on E11, particularly near Al Khan. Congestion is also affecting E311around Muwaileh Commercial, along with slower movement in Jebel Ali Industrial Second, impacting southbound flow.
Sharjah roads are experiencing significant congestion on the E611 corridor, including Siyouh Suburb, Al Riqaibah and Al Badee Suburb.
Delays are also reported near Industrial Area 13, Hay Hoshi, and Sahara Centre, adding pressure to key inner-city routes.
Traffic flow in Sharjah has been disrupted by minor accidents near Industrial Area 13, Hay Hoshi in Al Badee Suburb, and near Sahara Centre, leading to bottlenecks and slower movement across surrounding roads during the morning rush.
Traffic flow continues to be impacted by multiple diversions and long-term roadworks across both emirates, with motorists advised to expect changing lane patterns and slower movement in construction zones.
The RTA has closed the bus and taxi service road at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station until the end of 2026 as part of expansion works, affecting access near Sheikh Zayed Road.
A major diversion is in place on Emirates Road, including the closure of Al Aleyas Tunnel, affecting connectivity between Al Amardi Street and Tripoli Street. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and plan extra travel time.
In Sharjah, ongoing works linked to the Etihad Rail access roads project and Al Taawun Tunnel development are causing diversions between University City and Ard Al Maahid, with peak-hour congestion expected to persist.
Authorities advise commuters to avoid peak travel times between 7am–9am and 4pm–7pm, and to plan journeys in advance as construction and congestion continue across key routes.