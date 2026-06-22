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UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion on Dubai–Sharjah routes amid evening commute delays

Commuters stuck in stop-start traffic on major Dubai–Sharjah routes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Huge traffic at Al Etihad raod in Sharjah.
Huge traffic at Al Etihad raod in Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Commuters faced significant delays on Monday evening as heavy congestion built up across major routes linking Dubai and Sharjah, with traffic pressure intensifying during peak travel hours.

The most affected stretch included the Dubai–Sharjah entry and exit points, where vehicle queues extended across multiple intersections and interchanges.

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Major congestion hotspots reported

Traffic slowdown was observed across several key corridors, including:

  • Port Saeed towards Sharjah via E11

  • Mirdif towards Al Qusais Industrial Area via E311

  • Al Jadaf and Zabeel Second corridors in central Dubai

  • University City access roads in Sharjah

  • Al Nahda, Industrial Area 4 and surrounding zones

Additional congestion was reported along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, where heavy volume further slowed traffic flow.

Minor accidents add to delays

Several minor collisions in both Dubai and Sharjah contributed to intermittent slowdowns, particularly across residential and industrial zones.

Affected locations included Karama, Al Twar 3, Umm Hurair Second, Nad Al Hamar Road, Al Rashidiya, Muhaisnah areas, Dubai Festival City, and Al Mamzar–Deira corridors.

In Sharjah, slowdown was reported around Al Nahda, Industrial Area 4, S113 and nearby neighbourhood routes.

Commuter impact across peak hour

The combined effect of congestion and minor incidents resulted in stop-start traffic conditions across multiple entry points between the two emirates, with delays extending into surrounding residential districts.

Motorists were urged to anticipate extended travel times during evening peak hours as pressure remained high across key inter-emirate routes.

Related Topics:
DubaiUAE traffic finesSharjah

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