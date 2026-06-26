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UAE traffic update: Peak-hour gridlock hits Sharjah and Dubai as minor crashes add delays

Motorists face delays on major Sharjah–Dubai corridors amid slow-moving traffic

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai-Sharjah traffic
Dubai-Sharjah traffic
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Traffic congestion has been reported across key routes in Sharjah and Dubai during Friday morning peak hours, according to live Google Maps data, with multiple major corridors experiencing slow-moving traffic.

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Sharjah: Congestion on major routes

In Sharjah, heavy traffic is affecting several key roads, including E11, Al Nahda, Al Mamzar and Maleha Street. Motorists are also facing delays on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with traffic building in both inbound and outbound directions during the morning rush.

Dubai: delays on residential, connecting roads

In Dubai, slow traffic conditions are reported in Al Athbah and Warsan, as well as Muhaisnah and Hor Al Anz East. These areas are experiencing increased congestion linked to commuter movement between residential communities and main arterial roads.

Minor accidents causing additional delays

Separate minor accidents have been reported in multiple locations, further impacting traffic flow. These include Al Athbah and Warsan in Dubai, the Mall of the Emirates area, Al Qusais Cemetery, and Al Rifaa in Sharjah.

Dubai Police advisory

In a separate advisory on social media, Dubai Police urged motorists to carry out regular vehicle checks to reduce the risk of breakdowns.

The advisory highlighted the importance of monitoring brake fluid, transmission fluid, and coolant levels to help prevent sudden mechanical failures on the road.

Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution, allow extra travel time, and consider alternative routes where possible as peak-hour congestion continues across the network.

Related Topics:
RTADubaiUAE traffic finesSharjah

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