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Dubai traffic update: E11, E311 and Al Khail Road hit by heavy delays

Multiple accidents and heavy commuter flow cause delays across key routes

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Congestion builds on Sheikh Zayed Road, E311 and Al Khail Road towards Dubai.
Congestion builds on Sheikh Zayed Road, E311 and Al Khail Road towards Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Morning traffic is building on key commuter routes across Dubai and from Sharjah, with slow-moving sections reported on major highways and inner-city roads, according to Google Maps traffic overlays.

Delays are being reported on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) intersection, although traffic conditions improve after the World Trade Centre Roundabout.

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Another congested stretch has formed on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) from Business Bay to Interchange 3, where multiple accidents have been reported.

On Al Khail Road (E44), motorists are experiencing slow-moving traffic between Meydan and Al Marabea Interchange, including the exit leading to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

Heavier traffic is also affecting Umm Suqeim Street (D63), with stop-start conditions reported along several sections of the route.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing a long stretch of congestion from Sharjah towards Dubai, with pockets of accidents contributing to delays. Traffic begins to ease after Mirdif.

Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively smoothly overall. However, motorists travelling towards Dubai should expect heavier congestion between Athaib and Al Awir.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain safe following distances and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes increase during the morning rush hour.

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