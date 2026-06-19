Check the latest traffic hotspots before leaving home and plan a quicker route.
Dubai: Traffic is building across several of Dubai’s main roads on Friday morning as commuters head to work, with the busiest stretches reported on routes from Sharjah into the emirate, according to Google Maps.
Heavy traffic is building on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) from Al Nadha towards Abu Hail. Slow-moving traffic is also affecting Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai.
On Al Khail Road (E44), motorists are experiencing heavy to moderate congestion between Ras Al Khor and Business Bay, with further slowdowns around Al Quoz. Traffic is also building around Al Quoz, Dubai Hills and Jumeirah Village Triangle, where an accident has been reported near the merge with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Stop-start traffic is affecting parts of Umm Suqeim Street (D63), while Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing delays from Sharjah towards Dubai, particularly around Muhaisnah before traffic begins to ease near Mirdif.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611), however, remains relatively smooth.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes where possible as morning rush-hour traffic continues to build.