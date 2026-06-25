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Dubai and Sharjah traffic update: what to expect this Thursday, June 25

Airport routes in Dubai, Sharjah face delays as weekend rush builds

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Dubai-Sharjah traffic
Dubai-Sharjah traffic
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Drivers across Dubai and Sharjah are facing a slow Thursday evening commute, with congestion building on major routes across both emirates.

Sheikh Zayed Road (E11)

The main artery connecting Dubai's key districts is showing significant slowdowns this evening, particularly between Dubai Marina and Expo City Dubai. The stretch passing through Jebel Ali Industrial Area and onwards toward Al Maktoum International Airport is experiencing moderate to heavy flow, with red zones visible across multiple interchanges. Drivers heading south toward Dubai South should allow extra time.

Dubai–Sharjah corridor (E11/E311)

As expected on a Thursday evening, the Dubai–Sharjah border remains one of the most congested stretches on the map. Traffic is backing up significantly along the E311 Emirates Road and the E11 through Deira, with heavy queues reported near Al Rigga, Al Karama, and the approaches to Dubai International Airport. Drivers travelling from Dubai to Sharjah are advised to delay their journey or consider alternative routes where possible.

Dubai International Airport area

Congestion is building around the airport on both the D85 and E11 approaches. The Al Jadaf and Dubai Festival City interchange is showing slowdowns, with traffic spilling back toward Oud Metha and Business Bay. Travellers heading to the airport this evening should factor in additional time.

Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai South

Traffic on the E311 and E77 toward Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai South is moving steadily with some moderate congestion near the Expo City Dubai junction. The D54 and D57 connecting roads are flowing but may slow as the evening progresses.

Sharjah internal roads

Within Sharjah, congestion is building near Sahara Centre, Al Khan, and the approaches to Sharjah International Airport on the E88. The S101 and S105 corridors in the northern part of the emirate are showing moderate flow, while roads around Souq Al Jubail and the museum district are busier than usual.

Drivers are advised to avoid peak travel between 5pm and 8pm where possible. Using Salik-monitored routes strategically and checking real-time updates via the RTA Smart Drive app before setting off can help reduce journey times significantly on what is typically the busiest evening of the UAE week.

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