Dubai: With the participation of 30 ministries, government and private sector entities, the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence Programme has been launched to provide UAE nationals with the skills for artificial intelligence.
The programme, which ends in July, aims to develop participants’ practical experiences in various technology-related applications and demonstrate the means to leverage them in developing innovative future services and promote the UAE’s leading position in this field.
The programme, organised by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and the Kellogg College — University of Oxford, will boost participates’ capabilities in employing AI tools and ethics, and applying them to various sectors such as data and information security. In addition, the programme works on honing participants’ skills in analysing data, security and ethical risks related to adopting AI technologies.
Towards future goals
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said: “The Artificial Intelligence Programme goes in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in various fields, benefit from the various opportunities provided by the applications and tools of the 4IR [Fourth Industrial Revolution], promote national skills and initiatives to invest in future technologies, thus achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.”
He added: “The programme, in its third edition, aims to promote the development of a new structure for scientific and practical content, adopt the latest educational and interactive methodologies to enhance practical experiences and scientific knowledge, and enable participants to develop shared ideas that can be built on to design innovative projects that can be applied to achieve the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.”
Past editions
In its first and second editions, the Artificial Intelligence Programme witnessed the graduation of 178 UAE nationals from government and private sector entities. It introduced them to the latest global trends and successful practices in the field of employing AI, developing innovative ideas and projects to enhance their entities’ performance and benefit from the advanced technological infrastructure in the UAE.