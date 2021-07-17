Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 1,565 new COVID-19 cases. 4 more deaths from the deadly virus have been also confirmed.
The total confirmed cases are now 659,449, while the total number of recoveries is 637,267 with 1,508 recoveries on Saturday.
The death toll is 1,896 as of now. There are 20,286 active cases in the UAE.
Over 16.3 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the UAE so far. 77.6 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, while over 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.