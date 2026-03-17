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UAE national service authority denies messages on reporting instructions

Recruits urged to rely only on official sources for information

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE national service authority denies messages on reporting instructions
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Abu Dhabi: The National Service and Reserve Service Authority has denied messages circulating about recruits reporting to bus locations or national service centres as false and not linked to any official entity.

The authority urged recruits to obtain information only from approved official sources and to disregard rumours or unverified messages shared across social media and other platforms.

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Officials stressed that all procedures related to national service remain suspended until further notice.

The authority added that recruits will be informed of any updates or required actions through official communication channels only, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring clarity and accuracy of information.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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