UAE national service authority denies messages on reporting instructions

Recruits urged to rely only on official sources for information
Abu Dhabi: The National Service and Reserve Service Authority has denied messages circulating about recruits reporting to bus locations or national service centres as false and not linked to any official entity.
The authority urged recruits to obtain information only from approved official sources and to disregard rumours or unverified messages shared across social media and other platforms.
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Officials stressed that all procedures related to national service remain suspended until further notice.
The authority added that recruits will be informed of any updates or required actions through official communication channels only, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring clarity and accuracy of information.