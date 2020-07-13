Dubai: UAE authorities confirmed on Saturday that holders of visit visas that expired after March 1 must leave the country, or face fines for overstay, a month from July 12. Counted as 30 days, this deadline falls on August 10.
On Friday, authorities in the UAE had announced the cancellation of extended visa validity on expired residency visas and entry permits. Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, the official spokesman for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, confirmed the grace period rules on Saturday in an interview on Abu Dhabi TV.
This applies to holders of entry permits, which include visit visas and tourist visas, that expired after March 1.
Visa expired before March 1?
Earlier authorities had announced that holders of visit visas/tourist visas that expired before March 1 were required to leave anytime between May 18 and August 18 to get a waiver on penalties of overstay. As of the date of publishing, no further update has been announced for this category.
How to check your visa validity
Enter either your permit file details or your passport information to find details about your visa using ICA's smart services.
Inputs from Ali Al Shouk, Senior Reporter