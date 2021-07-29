Dubai: Health-care heroes in Dubai took part in a fashion show — a first-of-its-kind in the region. Gulf Medical University (GMU), along with DCOM designs, Root Square and PaintBrush Art Community, Dubai, had organised the event called Walking Art. It was a tribute by the artists’ community in the UAE to our frontline heroes.
The programme was attended by Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of GMU, who was the chief guest at the function, along with Dr Bu Abdullah, the Chairman of BU Abdullah group, and Uttam Chand, Consul of Visa and Community Affairs, Consulate of India in Dubai, who were the guests of honour.
The fashion show began with an opening act by GMU alumni, led by Dr Ramita and comprising Dr Afrah, Dr Kajal and Dr Sandra as participants.
The next act was the Fashion Walk, performed by Dr Shanthi and Dr Dhvanthi, along with the nursing and support staff of Thumbay University Hospital. Doctors, staff members, alumni and students from GMU, Thumbay University Hospital and the Thumbay Group took part in the event.
The final performance was the first-ever ‘White Coat Fashion Show’ in the region. The white coats were painted in 27 different designs by the following artists: Anjini Laitu, Lalita Sharma, Sonal Purhohit, Sughat Priadarshi, Sana Moin Ahmed, Varsha Saju, Rishu Gosain Roy, Jyoti Singhala, Anil Kamble, Afsan Qureshi, Adelina Maria Prabita Rajesh, Mohd Wadood, Ahmed Al Awadi (Rukni), Jasmine Rizwi, Anjini, Iti Sethi, Paani Sagar, Akshay Arora, Archana, Anjini, Sonal Madan, Nupu and Shobha Iyer from the PaintBrush Art Community, Dubai.
Hamdy, the Chancellor of GMU, said: “We are proud to host this event, which is a tribute from the UAE, Gulf Medical University and the team to the health-care heroes of the world. Today, our superheroes don’t wear capes, they wear white coats.”
The Student Affairs Department of GMU helped coordinate the event.