Dubai: The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship has updated the conditions under which customers can visit the ICA centres.
From August 1, with the exception of ICA staff, only those who have received both doses of any of the approved vaccines in the UAE will be allowed in, along with those who have a negative PCR test 48 hours before the visit.
Unvaccinated persons will be allowed entry only of they produce a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before the visit.
The rules do not apply to visitors under 16 years of age.