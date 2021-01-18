New Delhi: M.A. Yusuffali, chairman and managing director of UAE-based Lulu Group International, has been nominated as an Expert Member of the Governing Council of India Centre for Migration (ICM) by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry, a press release said on Monday.
ICM is a committee that undertakes research and studies on migration of Indian workers for overseas employment and supports informed policy making in MEA.
Among other objectives, ICM is tasked with equipping the India’s human resources in the field of employment to international standards, providing guidance for promoting employment in foreign countries. Apart from highlighting India as a country with a highly qualified and skilled workforce, it also helps prepare welfare schemes for the Indian working community abroad. ICM also partners with individuals, institutions and governments to drive empirical, analytical and policy-related research; enhance capacities and pilot good practises in international migration and its governance.
‘Strategically important nomination’
“I sincerely thank the Indian government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering me for this strategically important nomination,” Yusuffali stated. “I will use my experience of almost five decades in the Middle East, both as an NRI [non-resident Indian] businessman and as an employer of more than 30,000 Indians, to further enrich the diaspora,” he added.
“My efforts will be more towards preparing the new generation as professionally fit globally for today’s fast-evolving business environment, especially considering the challenging times we are going through now,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee, chaired by the secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, also includes the secretaries of the Ministries of Finance, Labour and Small and Medium Enterprises.