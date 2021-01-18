Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, revealed the results of the 2020 Government of Dubai Customer Happiness and Employee Happiness Index surveys on Monday.
The average Dubai Government Customer Happiness bar touched 84 per cent and the average employee happiness reached 89 per cent, Sheikh Hamdan said and congratulated the top three entities in employee happiness: Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Police and Public Prosecution.
In terms of customer happiness, Dubai Police came first, followed by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) came third.
The surveys are part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which evaluates the service quality of various government entities.
“The Dubai government work embraces excellence and innovation as an approach. Ensuring customer and employee happiness is given a priority by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“We look forward to continuously enhancing excellence in the next phase of the government work and exert more efforts to fulfill the aspirations of both customers and employees,” he added.