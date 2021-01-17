1 of 11
Dubai disappeared under a blanket of clouds this morning and it felt like everyone else in the world had vanished too for a moment. Loved that feeling of living in the sky? Check out other places across the globe where fog is a common element of life.
Image Credit: Reader Picture/ Krishna Prasad
2 of 11
Hamilton, the fourth most populous city in New Zealand, is famous for its foggy mornings in winter, especially near River Waikato. The fog usually clears by noon, revealing a sunny day ahead.
Image Credit: facebook/MetService New Zealand
3 of 11
Point Reyes, California, can get so foggy that it built a special lighthouse. It’s located by the Bolinas lagoon and because visibility is so affected by the location, the lighthouse has been a lifesaver - literally.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
4 of 11
Cape Disappointment in Washington is another spot that experiences long periods of fog - in fact, one log puts the number of days at 106 per year.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
5 of 11
San Francisco, which is also in California, is so constantly draped in fog and mist that often giant structures such as the famous golden bridge are hidden from view.
Image Credit: Pixabay
6 of 11
Can fog really exist in a desert? Apparently. Namib Desert, Africa, which is about 1,200 miles of desert, has extreme weather. During the day, temperatures often exceed 45 degrees Celsius while at night they plummet to freezing. This change generates a puff of fog that hangs over parts of the desert.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
7 of 11
Po Valley, Italy, was known for its idyllic foggy days. However, climate change has been taking its toll on this special feature.
Image Credit: @FreeNorthItaly
8 of 11
On the Swiss Plateau in Switzerland, winters are still affairs with dense fog and biting cold air.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
9 of 11
Another desert that features in this list is on the Atacama Coast in Chile. While it’s the driest non-polar desert in the world full of sand and salt lakes, it’s located close enough to the coast for clouds filled with water to float through, generating humidity - and fog.
Image Credit: Wikipedia: By Matthias Bruhin & Hp.Baumeler
10 of 11
Grand Banks are a cluster of underwater areas in Newfoundland that sees the northern cold Labrador Current mix with the eastern warm gulf-stream current, resulting in a thick fog almost every day.
Image Credit: twitter/CBC Newfoundland and Labrador @CBCNL
11 of 11
Mistake Island is the fog capital of the Atlantic coast. The Maine island plays host to about 1,600 hours of fog every year because of its location.
Image Credit: facebook/Maine Coast Heritage Trust