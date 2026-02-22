UAE backs Kuwait over maritime sovereignty

UAE voices concern over Iraqi submission of coordinates to UN
Dubai: The UAE has reaffirmed its full and unwavering solidarity with Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, stressing its support for Kuwait against any infringement of its sovereignty or national interests.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE was following with deep concern and strong disapproval the lists of coordinates and the map submitted by Iraq to the United Nations, warning that they could affect Kuwait’s rights over its maritime areas and waters, including Fasht Al Qaid and Fasht Al Aij.
The ministry underscored the importance of Iraq considering the historic and fraternal ties binding the two countries and their peoples, and of addressing the matter with responsibility and seriousness in accordance with the principles of international law and the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The ministry also called for any related issues to be resolved through constructive dialogue and diplomatic channels in a manner that reinforces security and stability in the region.