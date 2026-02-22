GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE backs Kuwait over maritime sovereignty

UAE voices concern over Iraqi submission of coordinates to UN

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE backs Kuwait over maritime sovereignty
WAM

Dubai: The UAE has reaffirmed its full and unwavering solidarity with Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, stressing its support for Kuwait against any infringement of its sovereignty or national interests.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE was following with deep concern and strong disapproval the lists of coordinates and the map submitted by Iraq to the United Nations, warning that they could affect Kuwait’s rights over its maritime areas and waters, including Fasht Al Qaid and Fasht Al Aij.

The ministry underscored the importance of Iraq considering the historic and fraternal ties binding the two countries and their peoples, and of addressing the matter with responsibility and seriousness in accordance with the principles of international law and the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The ministry also called for any related issues to be resolved through constructive dialogue and diplomatic channels in a manner that reinforces security and stability in the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi launches project for orphan welfare

Abu Dhabi launches project for orphan welfare

2m read
An inconsolable Neel with his mother Tarulatta after bidding farewell to Ramesh Shukla, the legendary lensman.

‘My history is my legacy’: UAE lensman Shukla cremated

4m read
UAE residents safe, no need to worry: Sheikh Saif

UAE residents safe, no need to worry: Sheikh Saif

4m read
Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

2m read