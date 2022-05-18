Abu Dhabi : Two friends — Diyona Anna Binu and Shafeer Panichayil — hailing from Kerala, India, have won Dh500,000 in the latest Big Ticket weekly draw held today in Abu Dhabi.
The winning ticket number 069002 was in the name of Diyona Anna Binu. Gulf News spoke to Panichayil, the other winner, who owns a small vegetable and fruit shop in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi. “I will invest my winning share into expanding my business,” Panichayil said.
Speaking to Big Ticket representatives, Binu said he was extremely excited to hear the news. “It has been my goal to win the grand prize for the past two years, but I am very happy to win the weekly draw,” Binu said. He added that he had been looking for a job and this win was very timely. He said he would use the prize money to open vegetable shops in Abu Dhabi.
Binu and Panichayil still stand a chance to win Dh20 million, as well as the second prize of Dh1 million, on June 3.
Customers who purchase tickets in cash during May will enter into an electronic draw and will be eligible to win Dh500,000 every week.
Details of weekly Dh500,000 cash prize on electronic draws in May:
Promotion 3: May 17-24 — Draw Date May 25.
Promotion 4: May 25-31 — Draw Date June 1.