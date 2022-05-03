Dubai: It was the most dramatically auspicious Eid Al Fitr for an Indian expatriate Mujeeb Chirathodi from Ajman, who won the grand prize of Dh12 million Big Ticket Raffle draw from Abu Dhabi, on May 3 which marked the second day of Eid.
Mujeeb Chirathodi holding ticket number 229710, has walked away with the mega prize in the draw held today. Mujeeb will share the mega prize as he bought the winning ticket in his name with contribution of 10 people including himself. A total of 10 expatriates including eight Indians and two Bangladeshis had contributed money to buy the ticket. He said that he had been buying the ticket for the last one year as he was in dire need of money.
The second prize money of Dh1 million went to Viswanathan Balasubramanian, while Jayaprakash Nair won the third prize money of 100,000, fourth prize money of 50,000 went to Ibrahim Freihat.
Pakistan expat Saad Ullah Malik with ticket number 001506 has won Dream Car BMW Series 19 car in the raffle draw.
The Big Ticket draw is held on the third of every month in Abu Dhabi.