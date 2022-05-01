Dubai: Emirates Draw is conducting the weekly live draw for what is touted as the biggest prize money in the UAE of Dh100,000,000.
In today's draw, even one number will make you a winner.
The winning number must match all 7 digits of the chosen random number from right to left.
Seven ticket holders will win a guaranteed Dh77,777 each every week, while matching 5 to 2 numbers of the random chosen number will also get holders prizes of various amounts.
Matching six numbers will give the ticket holder a prize of Dh777,777.