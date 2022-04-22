Dubai: Big Ticket has announce the launch of the holiday giveaway promotion offering Dh10,000 cash prizes for flight tickets.
For the first time ever, 10 lucky customers will be walking away with flight tickets worth Dh10,000 each to travel to any destination of their choice and celebrate the upcoming holiday season with their friends and family, according to a press release by the Big Ticket.
UAE residents who purchase the ‘Buy Two Get One Free’ promotion tickets between April 20 and April 30 will be entered into an electronic draw after to qualify for the flight tickets draws. The lucky winners will be announced on May 1 on Big Ticket’s official website and social media platforms.
The same tickets will still give every customer the chance to win the Dh12 million grand prize, Dh1 million second prize and the two extra cash prizes plus a weekly prize of Dh300,000 offering customers more opportunities to win big with Big Ticket this April.
Ticket prize is Dh500 and for two tickets bought, Big Ticket is giving away a third ticket free.