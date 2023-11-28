Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Abu Dhabi, affecting the stretch between Trade Centre Roundabout and Expo Intersection.

To coincide with the UAE's Union Day celebrations and the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, a temporary traffic diversion will be in effect on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi from December 1 to 3, 2023. The diversion will take place between 7:00am and 11:00am each day.

RTA, in collaboration with Dubai Police General Headquarters, has developed a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during the upcoming events.

Alternative routes

The plan involves the use of alternative roads like:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road

Emirates Road, Al Khail Road

Al Khail Road

Jumeirah Road

Al Wasl Road

RTA advises the public to use public transportation for their commutes. Drivers are further advised to follow directional signage and monitor smart screens for real-time updates on temporary traffic diversions and alternative routes.

UAE Union Day celebrations

The UAE's 52nd Union Day celebrations will be held at Expo City Dubai on December 2, 2023, coinciding with the much-anticipated COP28 climate conference. This marks a significant year for the UAE as it hosts both its national celebration and a global event focused on addressing climate change.

Expo City Dubai provides an ideal venue for these gatherings, offering a vibrant and interconnected space that reflects the UAE's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Union Day holidays: UAE residents will enjoy a 3-day weekend for the UAE's 52nd Union Day, starting on Saturday, December 2, and ending on Monday, December 4. Friday, December 1 will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require physical presence at the workplace.

Residents can look forward to a festive weekend filled with celebrations and cultural events.

Plan your COP28 journey to Expo City Dubai

The biggest climate change conference, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), is scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

When and where will COP28 be held? The COP28 conference will be held from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai. COP28 is expected to host over 70,000 delegates, including heads of state and world leaders, to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action among parties, delegates and thousands of non-government organisations, companies, youth groups, and other stakeholders.



COPs are organised into two distinctive areas called the Blue and Green Zones. The Blue Zone is a UNFCCC-managed site that is only open to UN-accredited participants. While the Blue Zone is closed to non-UNFCCC accredited individuals, the Green Zone is managed and delivered by the COP28 UAE Presidency, and is open to everyone.







Extended Metro hours, overnight shuttle services

In preparation for the upcoming COP28 conference, RTA has devised comprehensive mobility plans for the event, utilising Dubai Metro, Dubai Bus, and taxis. These plans encompass service point organisation, venue traffic regulation, and alternative congestion mitigation strategies to guarantee seamless traffic flow throughout the event.

The COP28 Presidency has strongly encouraged all attendees to use the Dubai Metro throughout the global climate event running from November 30 to December 12 for faster and more sustainable travel.

Metro timings

The RTA has extended the Metro operating hours, ensuring service from 5am to 1am the following day throughout the conference days. For added convenience, participants utilising public transport can benefit from free multi-level car parking facilities at stations such as Centrepoint, Etisalat by e&, and Jebel Ali Station.

The first train arrives at Expo Metro Station at 5:19am every day. The last train from Expo Metro Station departs at 12midnight every day.

Buses and taxis

RTA has deployed a fleet of eco-friendly buses to enhance internal transit during the event. These include 67 biofuel-powered buses and 10 electric buses, all serving four stops within Expo City Dubai. Additionally, RTA has introduced new bus routes tailored to transport delegates and organisers to key locations such as JBR, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta and other key areas in the emirate, facilitating their mobility beyond the operational hours of the metro.

Dubai’s transportation sector features a diverse fleet, including over 10,000 hybrid taxis and 1,000 electric luxury vehicles. These vehicles can be conveniently hailed within Expo City Dubai through the Hala Taxi platform. Furthermore, users of luxury vehicles can opt for services through platforms like Uber, Careem and Yango. Four designated ranks (stops) within Expo City, strategically located at Opportunity Gate, Mobility Gate, Sustainability Gate and the Metro Gate, facilitate easy access for these vehicles.

Park and Ride

For the first three days of COP28, certain roads near Expo City Dubai will be closed due to heightened security protocols. For those unable to take public transport, parking is available for delegates and guests of both the Blue and Green Zone. Standard parking shuttles will operate from all car parks ensuring a short walk from your vehicle to the gate. Shuttles will operate on a high-frequency basis while the parking zones are open.

Due to the limited car parking spaces in the Blue Zone, delegates are encouraged to use Dubai Metro and the Metro Park and Ride, located in Dubai’s Metro Stations: Centrepoint, Etisalat by e& and Jebel Ali.

Free trips

COP28 UAE will provide free of charge public transport throughout the event for Blue Zone delegates. RTA has introduced exclusive special edition ‘nol’ cards for COP28 delegates. This initiative is designed to encourage and facilitate the use of public transportation in Dubai for free during the conference.