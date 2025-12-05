GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic update: Accidents and heavy traffic hit Dubai and Sharjah morning commute

Friday morning traffic slows on Dubai and Sharjah roads as minor accidents pile up

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Heavy congestion hits Dubai and Sharjah Friday morning due to several minor accidents.
Dubai: Multiple minor accidents have been reported across Dubai and Sharjah this Friday morning, causing heavy congestion on several key roads.

Commuters are experiencing significant delays as traffic slows in both directions, particularly near industrial areas and major arterial routes. Authorities are urging drivers to stay alert, plan alternate routes, and allow extra travel time during the morning rush.

According to Google Maps’ real-time traffic data, the incidents—mostly minor collisions—have disrupted traffic flow across several locations:

  • Maleha Street, Industrial Area 13, Sharjah

  • Al Wuheida

  • Warsan First

  • Wadi Al Safa 3

  • Ras Al Khor Industrial Third

  • Near Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Heavy traffic on major roads

Commuters are experiencing congestion on key routes, including:

  • E311: Al Nahda, Hor Al Anz East

  • Sharjah Industrial Areas 8 and 13

  • Al Qusais Industrial Four

  • Dubai Design District

  • Al Mina

  • Al Hamriya Port, Al Twar

In Abu Dhabi, slow traffic has been reported along Al Wathbah South and Al Wathba.

Police advisory for stranded motorists

Dubai Police have issued a safety advisory for drivers amid heavy traffic. Motorists experiencing a breakdown are urged to:

  1. Switch on hazard lights immediately

  2. Move the vehicle safely to the roadside to avoid blocking traffic

  3. Call roadside assistance or emergency services if needed

Drivers are also advised to monitor Google Maps and local traffic updates to avoid delays and plan alternate routes.

Commuter tips

Extra travel time is recommended during Friday morning rush hours, especially near industrial zones and major arterial roads. Minor accidents and congestion can quickly escalate, so staying alert and following police guidance is essential.

