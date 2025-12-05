Friday morning traffic slows on Dubai and Sharjah roads as minor accidents pile up
Dubai: Multiple minor accidents have been reported across Dubai and Sharjah this Friday morning, causing heavy congestion on several key roads.
Commuters are experiencing significant delays as traffic slows in both directions, particularly near industrial areas and major arterial routes. Authorities are urging drivers to stay alert, plan alternate routes, and allow extra travel time during the morning rush.
According to Google Maps’ real-time traffic data, the incidents—mostly minor collisions—have disrupted traffic flow across several locations:
Maleha Street, Industrial Area 13, Sharjah
Al Wuheida
Warsan First
Wadi Al Safa 3
Ras Al Khor Industrial Third
Near Trump International Golf Club, Dubai
Commuters are experiencing congestion on key routes, including:
E311: Al Nahda, Hor Al Anz East
Sharjah Industrial Areas 8 and 13
Al Qusais Industrial Four
Dubai Design District
Al Mina
Al Hamriya Port, Al Twar
In Abu Dhabi, slow traffic has been reported along Al Wathbah South and Al Wathba.
Dubai Police have issued a safety advisory for drivers amid heavy traffic. Motorists experiencing a breakdown are urged to:
Switch on hazard lights immediately
Move the vehicle safely to the roadside to avoid blocking traffic
Call roadside assistance or emergency services if needed
Drivers are also advised to monitor Google Maps and local traffic updates to avoid delays and plan alternate routes.
Extra travel time is recommended during Friday morning rush hours, especially near industrial zones and major arterial roads. Minor accidents and congestion can quickly escalate, so staying alert and following police guidance is essential.
